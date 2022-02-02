Five people were on Wednesday injured after an explosion rocked the Kampala depot for Vivo Energy Uganda, the distributor and marketer of Shell branded fuels and lubricants in the country.

According to police, whereas the circumstances surrounding the explosion are not yet known, the fire at the Vivo Energy depot on 7th street in Namuwongo, a Kampala suburb started at around 5pm.

“The fire was put out fast by the Vivo Energy team and the Police fire prevention and rescue Services. The cause of the fire is still unknown but so far, five people who are injured have been identified by our investigating teams and are currently receiving treatment at International Hospital Kampala in Namuwongo,” the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said.

He said officers are still on ground to ascertain circumstances surrounding the explosion as part of the police investigations.

Earlier, Vivo Energy had in a statement confirmed they had put out the fire.

“Vivo Energy’s stringent emergency procedures were activated immediately and the fire has been contained within the location. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to respond to the incident and investigate the situation,” Vivo Energy Corporate Communications Manager Val Oketcho said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.