There’s been a loud explosion at the Vivo energy fuel depot on the 7th street industrial area sending plumes of smoke into the air.

According to witnesses, the explosion happened at about 5:00 pm. A number of people have been reportedly injured.

The depot also houses Shell oil shop and another department for Gapco Oil.

By press time, a number of security operatives and ambulances were seen at the depot, sealing off the scene and taking away the injured for first aid.