It was all excitement and ululation when Congolese nationals saw UPDF convoy entering Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through Lubiriya-Kasindi border point.

The convoy led by Col Christopher Columbus Tumwine, the 222 Brigade Commander, marked the opening up of the second axis for offensive action against Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

At Lubiriya customs post, UPDF were received by Col Endubu Madawa Danny, the joint operation Shujja Coordinator.

Speaking to the gathering at Lubiriha, Col Christopher Columbus Tumwine, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and urged the people of Congo to maintain the support to the joint forces through reporting ADF locations and disassociate from anti peace elements.

“The days of ADF terrorists are near an end. Am advising them to surrender or wait for our wrath. We are going to hunt them from every corner be it along this road or deep in the villages. We shall do this with our brothers FARDC and you the people of Congo.” Said Col Columbus Tumwine.

Meanwhile Col Endubu Madawa Danny informed the gathering that the second front operation Shujja task is to secure the road construction project as well as fighting ADF remnants in that sector.

“From the meeting of the two Generals at Kasindi hotel, the joint forces agreed to open up this front in order to flush out ADF remnants as well as protect the Kasindi-Beni-Butembo road construction project.” Explained Col Madawa.

It should be recalled that on 15th January 2022, Maj Gen Bombelle Camille Ehola and Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga while in a meeting at Hotel Kasindi designed a mechanism of opening the second axis to enable the joint forces continue offensive action against ADF as well as securing the Kasindi-Beni- Butembo road construction; the tasks to be executed concurrently.

Muhammed Wulimwengo 37 years a resident of Kasindi town expressed a sigh of relief at the sight of Ugandan forces joining the Congo army. He said this was a positive gesture that might lead to lasting peace.

“We are tired of running up and down for fear of NALU (ADF). They come abduct or kill people at night. Please we are tired. We want peace.”

Paskal Shalikula, a cultivator at Kalembo village, was excited on seeing UPDF finally coming to Congo territory. He said his family these days takes only one meal since he abandoned tilling his land because of fear of rebel attacks.

“Last time I went to harvest my cassava, a neighbor came running telling me NALU are coming. I had to leave even my hoe in the garden. Thank you for coming. We want peace. We are poor and dying of hunger because of ADF,” said Paskal Shalikula.

Jesline Kolongo, 24, appealed to joint forces to first deploy deep in villages where ADF/NALU are terrorizing people before deploying along Kasindi-Beni road.

Silver Kahindo, 29, noted that now Ugandan soldiers have come to Congo, the border should be opened for the public to freely move to Uganda and collect food from their relatives in Uganda.

She was referring to the COVID-19 lock down restricting movement of people across borders.