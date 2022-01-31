Ugandan security has said they are on high alert after a warning by the US Embassy in Kenya of potential terror attacks.

The US Embassy in Kenya issued an alert warning of the potential increased crime and acts of violent extremism in Kenya.

“The U.S. Embassy reminds the public of the continued need for sustained vigilance in public locations such as shopping malls, hotels, airports, clubs, restaurants, transportation hubs, schools, places of worship and other areas frequented by tourists. Public events, such as demonstrations and celebratory gatherings, are also at a higher risk for violence,” the US Embassy warned on Friday.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the terror threat is still around the country following the November 16 twin blasts targeting the Central Police Station and Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala.

“We want to inform Ugandans that threats still exist in country. The incidents (terror attack) in DRC(on Christmas) demonstrate the ability by terrorists to attack and execute their plans with their local affiliates,”Enanga said.

According to the police spokesperson, whereas security is on alert following the warning by the US Embassy in Kenya to its citizens, the public must also play their role by being vigilant.

“The public must be vigilant while going about their business since places like hotels, bars, crowded events, restaurants, churches and eating places are soft targets for the terrorists. As security, our operations targeting terror cells, remnants and their collaborators will continue,”Enanga said.

The development comes at a time when the UPDF in a joint operation with the Congolese army, FADRC are pursuing Allied Democratic Forces rebels in the think DRC forests.

ADF is accused to have masterminded the twin blasts in Kampala last year and by pursuing them inside DRC, Uganda aims at completely wiping out the rebel group which was a few years ago declared a terrorist group by the US.

Following the attacks on their bases in DRC, many ADF rebels are said to have escaped and are currently on the run .