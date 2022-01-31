Malawi’s president has warned ministers against corruption after swearing in a new cabinet on Sunday.

President Lazarus Chakwera said he would not shield anyone from prosecution if they got involved in corrupt activities.

“Do not accept a gift in exchange for using your office to give someone preferential treatment in the administration of a public service. That is corruption,” he said.

The president sacked his entire cabinet last week but most of the ministers were reappointed in a new line-up announced days later.

Anti-government protests have been held since last November to condemn the rising cost of living and allegations of nepotism and corruption.