Opposition kingpin Dr. Kizza Besigye has said that the country should brace itself for a series of protests this year, as he continues to lead the agenda for political transition.

Besigye said whether he will be alive to command these protests from the front or not, protests in Uganda are something that can not be avoided, as long as President Museveni remains at the helm of the country.

The four-time presidential candidate made these remarks while appearing on NBS Morning Breeze, Monday morning.

“Protests will be there without a doubt this year whether I am alive or not. I don’t see how it can be avoided,” Besigye said.

Besigye said that whether one belongs to the leading National Resistance Movement (NRM) or not, the economic realities will hit every Ugandan and suddenly, they will have to unite.

“All these people who are crying will have to unite and say, this situation has to change. The economic realities will hit everyone,” he added.

He said that the time has come, where Ugandans have to set their own agenda and have control of their country.

“The biggest source of directing political developments this year is going to be the economy. The knee-jerk reaction to fixing things in the country have reached a point in the economy where they can’t work. We have a country that has no (fuel) reserves, this has to change,” Besigye said.

Before the 2021 general elections, there was disunity among the opposition fractions, with some saying that they can deliver change through the ballot.

Besigye said that he is convinced that all opposition formations now appreciate his school of thought that elections will not deliver the change they want, and this will play to their advantage.

“I have had all forces in the struggle saying we have to unite, and that’s something. We are all acting on behalf of the population. The population is instructive,” he added.