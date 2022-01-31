Esla Uganda has started the campaign to spread and popularize Quidditch in schools as a way of developing talents and love for the game right from the grassroots.

James Mulumba, the Esla quidditch club coach, says the move to take quidditch to schools is to bring it closer to its core audience and show them the opportunities the game opens up.

The most talented in quidditch are likely to win themselves scholarships to advance their school careers.

John Sentamu, the president Quidditch Uganda, advised players to concentrate more on technical positions like umpiring, coaching among other technical aspects in sport as this increases their opportunities of catching the eye of talent scouts.

Tendo Patience Eva, a beater in Esla Quidditch club says, “My talent is my future. Quidditch Sport offered me an opportunity to exercise the inbuilt talents in me. It is a unique sport has gathered a pool of my friends, young enthusiastic and adventurous girls and boys to unpack their different skillets and talents.”

Currently Uganda has only 2 coaches: John Sentamu and James Mulumba.