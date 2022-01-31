Indian based venture capitalists, Aavishkaar Capital (Aavishkaar) in partnership with KfW, a German state-owned investment and development bank, have unveiled $ 250 million fund focused on strengthening the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practice of mid-cap businesses.

According to a statement, the ESG First Fund is a fund focused on investing in Africa and Asia with the mandate of generating superior ESG outcomes and commercially viable financial returns alongside positive social impact.

The ESG First Fund will seek to provide transformational capital which can be invested across the capital structure, helping businesses improve their ESG standards so that they can capitalize on the increasing consumer preference for ecologically-conscious, gender-equal and purpose-driven businesses.

The German government has passed a due diligence law that obliges German companies to pay attention to social and ecological sustainability in their global supply chains. Corresponding European regulation will follow.

Aavishkaar Group Founder and Chairman, Vineet Rai said ESG First fund takes forward the Aavishkaar Group vision to bridge the opportunity gap for the emerging 3 billion with its focus on ESG, Africa- Asia region, flexible instruments, Gender and climate change.

“The ESG First fund underscores the unique partnership that Aavishkaar Group has built with KFW Group to develop rapidly innovative products and launch them quickly with trust and long term impact as the bedrock of this partnership. As we launch this fund we exhort other development finance institutions looking to enhance ESG impact to join us in delivering significant impact and generate attractive returns whilst bringing about a significant positive change in the lives of the people,” Vineet said.

Dr. Jan Martin Witte, Director, KFW said they believe in the ability of purpose-driven, responsible capital to be transformative while creating attractive investment returns.

“This fund aligns with our focus on ecologically-conscious sustainable businesses that bring in financial inclusion and economic development, and will help us reach businesses globally that are impactful. With this initiative, funded by the Federal Republic of Germany, we want to improve the Environmental, Social and Working Conditions as well as the Gender Equality in the SME along the supply chain,” Witte said