Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has officially unveiled Tusker Cider, the latest addition to the

business’ diverse product portfolio.

According to officials, the cider, which is made from the finest quality apples, is an extremely rich and flavourful

drink that is the perfect companion for consumers looking for new, easy going and exciting experiences through which to have a good time.

The product was unveiled at an event held at Legends Rugby Grounds.

The invite-only apple-themed ceremony featured lots of games and challenges that saw consumers win Tusker Cider hampers full of goodies.

It was hosted by TV and radio host, Sheila Salta, who was also unveiled as the brand’s ambassador.

“Tusker Cider delivers a rich fruity flavour with a sharp crisp finish that is lightly carbonated, very refreshing with a subtle natural sweetness – all designed to excite your taste buds as you celebrate life every day. It is the first cider to be locally sourced and produced in East Africa, making it a unique opportunity for us to build a deeper connection with our consumers,” said Emmy Hashakimana, UBL’s Marketing and Innovation Director.

Hashakimana added that the cider, which is under UBL’s innovations line, joins the brewery’s track record of introducing never before seen innovative products that continue to challenge the adult beverages sector like Uganda Waragi Coconut and Pineapple, Bond 7 Honey, Gordons Pink and most recently, Baileys Delight.

The guests at the launch – who never missed an opportunity to echo the “Tuli Waweelu” mantra – were

entertained by DJs Roja and Xzyl, with the crowning moment being an electric performance by Azawi, who performed hits from her 2021 album, African Music, like Party Mood, Slow Dancing and My Year.

According to UBL officials, Tusker Cider, is available multiple e-commerce platforms like Jumia, Kikuubo

Online and SafeBoda; supermarkets; distributors; stockists; and different bars around the country.