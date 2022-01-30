This week, global e-commerce giant Q-NET donated a consignment of scholastic and other self-help material to over 100 pupils at the Mulago School for the Deaf to aid Uganda’s education process.

Uganda opened schools on January 10, 2022, after a two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, most schools, especially those serving underprivileged minorities, have struggled to get back to regular business, citing an avalanche of missing essential items.

QNET donated food kits, cleaning supplies, assorted drinks, toiletries, groceries, school sandals, and clothes. The materials also included food items such as posho, rice, beans that help cushion learners from hunger pangs while concentrating on their studies.

The headteacher, Mr Pius Okecho, thanked Q-NET for the timely intervention noting that student welfare has for long been a problem due to financial constraints.

“Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) only pays for teachers’ salaries, so we’re tasked to collect the money for feeding students from their parents. When you see the economy now, especially after COVID-19, many parents are unable to pay school fees,” Oketcho said.

The school now appeals to Q-NET to continue this partnership that keeps children with disabilities in school, giving them equal opportunities.

QNET’s Regional Manager Africa, Mr Fall Biram, asserted that the organisation would all pursue ways to contribute to poverty alleviation among the youths and women through e-commerce.

“Due to the pandemic, many have lost their source of income and live in uncertainty. We wanted to do the little we could to bring some joy and happiness to those who need it the most,” Fall added.

Through its Raise Yourself to Help Mankind (RHYTHM) initiative, Q-NET extended relief material to different communities in Ghana, Togo, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Burkina, Tanzania, and Kenya as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) mandate.

QNET is one of Asia’s leading direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives.