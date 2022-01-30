A total of 420 UPDF soldiers deployed in Operation Shuja, a Kiwashili word for bravery against the Allied Democratic Forces in DRC have completed a four months mountain warfare technical course at the Mountain Warfare Training School (MWTS)- Karugutu, in Ntoroko district.

The soldiers from the UPDF’s Mountain Division and the Special Forces Command (SFC) underwent various drills and technical training in mountain warfare that included the harsh terrain, thick forests, gorges, valleys, escapements and river crossing while advancing to the enemy position.

Presiding over the closing ceremony, Col John Winston Mugarura, second in command at the Mountain Division, informed the group that the training prepares them both mentally and physically.

“The military prepares a soldier to suit the environment he or she will operate in because victory is not gained in the battle field but how you prepare,” Col Mugarura noted.

He said from the demonstrations and briefing from the commandant, the graduates are ready for the task.

“You have demonstrated exceptional skill capabilities to operate in mountain environment, on how to use the technical equipment, endurance and physical fitness, no doubt you are ready for the task,” he remarked.

He however urged them to keep fit and healthy.

Col Mugarura also reminded them to protect themselves against HIV/AIDS and Covid.

“We have been with you while you were healthy; remember the pandemic of COVID 19 and AIDS still amidst us. Take care because we still need you. Going for further training especially in foreign countries needs healthy individuals.”

The commandant of the Mountain Warfare Training School Col Dothan Musoke Kavuma, noted that the course was aimed at equipping soldiers with the technics and tactics employed in higher altitudes and difficult terrain.

“The tactics required in a mountainous environment are quite different from the known tactics. We want the newly passed out soldiers to acclimatize in such terrain to fight easily, “Col Musoke said.

He added that the whole training package comprises mountain techniques, field craft, map reading, communication, skills at arms and public health.

“Emphasis on physical training is paramount. We also give a dose in political education, patriotism and Human Rights because we want upright soldiers,” he added.

He applauded communities around the training school for their unwavering support to the military school but also the army leadership for the support in form of logistics, finance and instructors.

The mountain technical warfare course which begun on October, 18, 2021, included Captains, Lieutenants and second Lieutenants, some of whom were female soldiers.

After completing the training, the 420 officers will now be sent back to join colleagues deployed under Operation Shuja in the hunt for ADF rebels in the North Kivu and Ituri Provinces in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The much-needed training will come in handy for the soldiers during the hunt for ADF rebels as they face the difficult DRC terrain including rivers, thick forests and ridges.