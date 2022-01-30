President Museveni has hailed the deceased former Ethics Minister, Fr.Simon Lokodo as a firm champion of morality whose death he said has pained him.

“I have received the news of Hon Fr Simon Lokodo’s death with a heavy heart. Fr Lokodo served the nation gallantly as our Ethics & Integrity Minister during which his firmness against immorality and his desire to enforce culture exceedingly stood out. I am pained! He will be missed,” Museveni said in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

Lokodo who was until yesterday a commissioner of the Uganda Human Rights Commission died on Saturday in Geneva, the Switzerland capital.

He had travelled to Geneva to attend a review of the country at the UN Human Rights Commission at which the country was challenged on its human rights record.to attend a

Born in October 1957 in Kaabong district in Karamoja region, Lokodo held a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from the Pontifical Urbaniana University in Rome and a Master of Arts in Theology from the same university, a diploma in rural sociology, diploma in social communication, diploma in philosophy and social science and a certificate in Italian language among other qualifications.

In 2006 he was ex-communicated from the Catholic Church by Pope Benedict XVI for joining politics after being elected as Dodoth County MP in his home Kaabong district.

In 2011, Lokodo was appointed the Minister for Ethics and Integrity and was well known for challenging all forms of immorality.

For example he championed the law on dress code that banned mini-skirts but also preached strongly against pornography.

At one time, he promised to introduce a shs300 million machine that would detect, control, and scrutinize porn on mobile handsets and other electronic devices

Lokodo lost his parliamentary seat in the 2021 general election and later that year, he was dropped as Minister by President Museveni.

He was then appointed as a commissioner of the Uganda Human Rights Commission