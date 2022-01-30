Songstress Catherine Kusasira has pleaded for financial rescue from President Museveni for the commitment and services she has rendered to the party leading up to the January 2021 presidential elections.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Kusasira says she sacrificed much of her money to fund youth projects in a bid to woo the youth to denounce National Unity Platform (NUP) under Robert Kyagulanyi and join NRM.

The ‘Sonyiwa bano’ adds she took loans to fund some of the projects with hopes she would be paid in turn only to be forgotten.

“I really sacrificed a lot during the last campaigns where I even went for bank loans and started projects as a way of motivating the youths as a tactic of fighting the pressure group that had arose(NUP),” Kusasira said.

The singer turned presidential advisor regrets working for the ruling party. She says working for the party has only left her sinking in debts, cost her friends and music career.

The singer wonders why the party she ‘carried on her back’ cannot come to her rescue at this critical time.

“Why NRM?!. I have lost a lot because of you; business, friends and fans because of choosing you as my party. I have lost everything because of my party NRM, there is alot of unfairness in NRM as a party. You work hard and be committed to everything in the party for the betterment but never to be appreciated,” Kusasira stressed.

Kusasira says her life is currently upended after losing everything she had before joining NRM and accuses the party of forgetting her and other party members that have ‘sacrificed’ a lot for the party.

“I have never been rewarded and appreciated for the strength and commitment I showed during that time..but instead lost everything I had before. Lwaki (why) NRM you such a disgrace to me and to us who sacrificed everything because of you?” she wondered.

Kusasira warned the president that some of the people he trusts might lead to his downfall unless he changes course.