Police has confirmed that one person died and many properties ravaged following a fire outbreak in Kakajjo Zone, Kisenyi.

The preliminary investigations by territorial police at Old Kampala indicate that the fire outbreak took place Friday afternoon at about 2pm.

The Police Directorate of Fire Prevention and Rescue Services with the help of the residents responded at the scene and managed to extinguish the fire before it would spread to other parts of Kisenyi.

However, by the time the team arrived, one person had died while 80 stores that deal in in grain, grinding machines, fridges were confirmed to have been destroyed by the fire.

The deceased has been identified as Mukasa Godfrey, 50, a resident of the same area, who was found dead during a search in the fire affected area.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mukasa was seated with his friends when the fire started.

Owoyesigyire added that all Mukasa’s colleagues managed to run away, but he was unable to flee the scene given because he had disabilities.

“His body was found later in a burnt building. His body has been conveyed to the city mortuary Mulago for a post mortem,” Owoyesigyire said.

Owoyesigyire noted that the investigative teams have picked samples from the scene to establish the cause of the fire.

“The scene is being guarded by the police to prevent theft of property recovered from the structures that were gutted by the fire,” he noted.