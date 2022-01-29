Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has asked Ugandans to retrace their history and acknowledge the contributions of their brothers and sisters towards the success of the liberation struggle.

Nabbanja made this remark while launching the 41st UPDF Tarehe Sita Anniversary Civil – Military activities and Defence Forces Week at the Boma Grounds in Kapchorwa.

“It’s important to know where we have come from, where we are and where we are going [in order] to have a modern Uganda,” she said.

Nabbanja noted that it has been a deliberate effort by UPDF to secure the lives and property of the people premised on their earlier contributions to the struggle.

She emphasised that outreach efforts of supporting communities demonstrates that UPDF is truly a peoples’ army.

She thanked UPDF for the discipline, sacrifice and hard work that has led to the total pacification of the country and also exported peace to countries like Somalia and South Sudan.

“Our Pan-African spirit has made us move beyond borders and neutralised wrong elements in Somalia and South Sudan,” she noted.

Nabbanja commended UPDF for contributing to the country’s infrastructural growth, saying force constructs timely, cheaper and affordable quality infrastructure.

She gave the example of the Bulambuli resettlement project which was constructed by UPDF engineers to accommodate people affected by landslides.

The minister of State for Defence in charge of General Duties, Jacob Oboth Oboth assured locals that UPDF is committed to securing Uganda and urged them to protect the achievements of government.

Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Peter Elwelu commended President Museveni for leading the struggle for peace and security.

“We are here to serve you with peace and security. Peace is everything, without peace we can’t be here, without your support we can’t have the peace for the prosperity of everyone, ” he said.