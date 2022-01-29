Former Minister for Ethics and Integrity Fr Simon Lokodo has died, the Uganda Human Rights Commission has confirmed.

Lokodo a member of the Human Rights Commission passed on this morning in Geneva, Switzerland.

“It’s with great shock and pain that we‘ve learnt of the passing of our Honourable Member of the Commission, Fr. Simon Lokodo. He passed on this morning in Geneva Switzerland. The Commission will share details in due course. May the Almighty Rest His Soul in Eternal Peace,” a statement from the commission confirmed.