The East African Community (EAC) Secretariat has lauded the leadership and governments of Rwanda and Uganda for their efforts towards re-opening of the Gatuna-Katuna border post.

On Thursday, Rwanda announced it will open its Gatuna/ Katuna border with Uganda on January 31 as a step closer to normalizing ties between the two neighbouring countries.

EAC Secretary General Dr. Peter Mathuki has hailed the move terming it as a boost to regional integration, noting that strengthening bilateral ties between the two EAC partner states will revitalize social, economic and political relations.

“Re-opening this strategic trade route is in line with the provisions of the EAC Common Market Protocol and is set to accelerate economic and social development of the Partner States by reviving the free movement of goods, persons, capital and labour,” said Dr. Mathuki.

Mathuki added that the re-opening of the border would also promote peace and security across the region.

“The move is a reflection of the deep commitment and existing goodwill among the EAC Heads of State to widen and deepen cooperation in the bloc, particularly as the Community expands with the anticipated entry of the Democratic Republic of Congo,” he said.

He further said that the Community was committed to supporting initiatives that promote regional integration within East Africa.

“The Secretariat is ready to provide any technical support that may be required to ensure sustainability on the movement of goods and services across all the borders,” said Dr. Mathuki.

The re-opening of the border is set to spark social and economic activities and also benefit the informal cross-border traders who rely on the two Partner States for the supply and market of their goods.

It will also fast-track the operationalization of the Gatuna-Katuna One-Stop Border Post and in turn, reduce the cost of doing business across East Africa.