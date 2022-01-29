The Uganda Senior women’s national football team, the Crested Cranes has qualified for this year’s Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations following the withdrawal of Kenya.

The Crested Cranes who entered camp this week were supposed to play Kenya in the last qualifying stage next month.

The encounters with Harambe Starlets were slated next month with the first leg scheduled for February 17 and the return leg coming on February 23.

However, CAF on Friday, wrote to Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) informing the body of Kenya’s decision to withdraw from the qualifiers.

“We regret to inform you that we have just received Kenya FA’s correspondence informing us of their withdrawal from Women AFCON- Morocco 2022,” reads the statement.

“Consequently, matches 45 and 46 are cancelled as well as the missions of all designated officials.” The statement further reads.

The development therefore means Uganda automatically qualifies to the 2022 edition that will be held in August in Morocco.

“Uganda is automatically qualified to the next round of the competition.” the CAF Communication further reads.

This will be the second appearance for Crested Cranes at Africa Women Cup of Nations with the first coming in 2000.

Uganda eliminated Ethiopia at the first round of the 2022 Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.