Men do certain things during sex, and women let them pass because they are trying to save the moment. A woman knows that if she points it out during the act, both of you are likely to lose it.

In fact, the moment certain things are done, she automatically dries up, and it is sad that some men never even notice. They just go on drilling as if it is just about them.

Don’t ever in a million years spit in a woman’s choochkie because her natural lubrication has run out.

You would rather start all over or even give up on the game than do that. That also includes rubbing saliva in your stick for easy penetration. No woman is comfortable with that, and once done, cancel that game and try again some other time.

What are you doing putting half of your tongue in her ear? During the act, some men decide, oh, she is not moaning enough, so let me also drill through her ear with my tongue. A man will deposit half of his tongue in there, which will throw off a woman for a minute.

Some women have an ear fetish. Just the tip of your tongue playing around her ear, but no woman wants to feel the weight of a wet tongue in her ear during sex. Like how much wax do you need to stop?

Stay away from stroking if you can’t learn how best to do it. That thing dubbed the “Western Jazz” has a special way it should be done. If you feel her pull away, stop right there and then.

Some men want to use both hands to stroke. What are you doing? Inviting the Muluka members for a meeting?

The art of stroking is simple, and if well done, you unleash the Lake Victoria in her. If badly done, you can damage a few places, and she will definitely lose interest.

Stop trying so hard to be a porn star in the bedroom. Women always know when you are trying so hard. We can tell when you are trying to recreate sex positions you saw on some online porn site, and you just mess up everything.

“You are loving that aren’t you, love?” Err, no.’

Bend your leg like this. Can you try and squeeze from inside? Now lie on your stomach and do this. In her head, she is thinking, “this is not working.” A bored woman is a dry woman. You don’t want her to take that turn.

Some men want to pull out and literally turn a woman every time they want to change the style.

The best sex style change is when it doesn’t slide out. Don’t give her a second to look at your naked body and doubt what she is even doing with you. Women are overthinkers. Do not give her a minute to think. Keep it in and give her that 360 turn.

“Let me take this. It is important.” I don’t care if the president is calling. You do not ever slide out to pick a phone call. Or even keep it in and pick a phone call.

A woman might not complain, but their body will. Some men even pick up their wives’ phone calls when they are inside their side dishes. The side dish will pretend she is okay, but she is not. Her mouth is not complaining, but her choochkie will.

If you have ever told a woman to slide the condom on your hard self, you should be very ashamed. Unless a woman offers, please don’t ask. So many thoughts come with the sight of rubber. She will dry up so fast you will not understand.

I am trying so hard not to tell you to push their head down on you when they are giving you head. That gag reflex you are looking for is not the home for a good blow job.

Till next time, sex in a movie is scripted and rehearsed to perfection. You are dealing with real life!