The Vice President of the Republic of Uganda Jessica Alupo has flagged off the 41st UPDF Tarehe Sita anniversary and Defence Forces week activities to be held in Bugisu and Sebei subregions of Eastern Uganda.

Speaking during a function held at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya on Thursday, Alupo commended the existing relationship between the UPDF and the population.

She noted that the region hosting this year’s activities has a historical revolutionary linkage of having the first recruits who liberated the country.

“The war that later ushered in peace, prosperity and democracy among others started there,” she said, and encouraged citizens to applaud whoever participated in the liberation struggle.

The Vice President encouraged UPDF to continue strengthening the existing relationship between UPDF and the people, saying collective responsibility transforms the country.

According to Alupo, Uganda is a hub for peace and security in the region courtesy of the efforts by the UPDF.

“I therefore commend the UPDF and FARDC in pursuing ADF terrorists in Eastern DR Congo and constructing roads that will ease transport and trade in the same area,” she observed.

She further commended the UPDF Engineering Brigade for quality and cost -effective work which she said has made them win big contracts in the construction of schools and hospitals in the country.

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempija lauded UPDF for securing the country but also promised to strengthen the relationship between UPDF and the people through various civil military activities.

The NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong observed that the relationship between the NRM party, government and the army is a triangular one, where each complements the other.

The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu who was speaking on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces noted that the existing relationship between the UPDF and people led to the success of the liberation struggle.

He said UPDF is an army with a historical mission of ensuring peace, security and regional stability for social economic transformation.

The UPDF Chief Political Commissar Maj Gen Henry Masiko said that the Defence Forces week activities are symbolic in nature in recognition of the existing relationship between UPDF and the people.

He noted that the UPDF will engage in minor civil works and health activities in the Elgon region.

The Defence Forces Week regional activities will be rolled out today, January, 28 with a regional launch at the Kiprotich High Altitude Training Centre in Kapchorwa.