A total of 86 police officers have been transferred in the latest changes done in the Uganda Police Force.

According to the transfers communicated by the police human resource director, Brig Jesse Kamunanwire, Commissioner of Police, Alfred Irungu has been appointed as commissioner in charge strategic planning in the Directorate of Research and Planning whereas Senior Superintendent of Police, Claire Nabakka is the new deputy police spokesperson.

Nabakka will replace Assistant Commissioner of Police, Polly Namaye who was last year sent to South Sudan for a foreign mission.

The changes have also seen detective Senior Superintendent of Police Olal Dale Johnson who has just returned from a foreign mission has now been appointed to head the general crimes department at the Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters at Kibuli whereas Gimei Topher Nakoko who had just completed a course has been appointed as the Regional CID officer for Rwizi region.

Detective Assistant Superintendent of Police Joshua Tusingwire has been moved from the Central Police Station in Kampala to the CID headquarters in Kibuli.

In total 65 officers have been moved in the Criminal Investigations Division.

The changes have also seen 11 police officers in the Forensics Directorate transferred whereas nine officers in the Crime Intelligence Directorate have also been transferred.

“The transfers are ordered with immediate effect,” the message by AIGP Kamunanwire reads in part.