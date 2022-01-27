The burial of the departed Bank of Uganda Governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile will cost at least shs 409.5 million, according to a tentative budget seen by Nile Post.

Food, drinks and others, according to the budget were projected at shs 244 million, while road works will consume at least shs 33 million and security was projected at shs 131 million.

According to the budget prepared by the district chairman of Kabale, Shs 6 million will be spent on procuring 300 cartons of water, Shs 6 million on soda and Shs 5 million on Obushera.

The late Mutebile died on January 23, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya after a long period of being unwell.

Burial program

The long serving governor’s body arrived in Uganda Tuesday at 7:30pm from Nairobi and was taken to A plus funeral home in Kampala.

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 there was be a vigil at the deceased’s home in Kololo, which was well attended by family members and few other dignitaries, including the Deputy Speaker Anita Among.

The late Mutebile’s body was then wheeled into Parliament on Thursday for a special session to pay tribute for his services to the country.

On Friday, January 28, according to the official program released by government, there will be a special funeral service at Kololo ceremonial grounds, with President Museveni expected to be the chief mourner.

The burial ceremony is expected to take place on Sunday, January 30, 2022, according to the program, the session will begin at Rugarama Cathedral while Mutebile will be laid to rest at his home in Omuruhita on the Kabale- Kisoro road.