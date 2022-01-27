President Museveni has said he will meet religious leaders over the matter, his stance is that pregnant girls must not be condemned by being stopped from returning to school.

“Being pregnant is not dying but only a complication. I won’t agree to condemning the child not to continue with her education. I can’t accept that. It is neither logical nor certainly religious. If the child made a mistake, you can’t condemn her life,” Museveni said.

The president was on Wednesday speaking during the 36th liberation day celebrations at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Recently, religious leaders especially from the Anglican Church clashed with government on returning pregnant girls to school.

Whereas the Education Ministry instructed teachers to allow pregnant children back to school, the religious leaders insisted this was wrong.

Archbishop Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu said it is challenging to keep pregnant girls in school.

“The schools are not equipped to take care of health challenges that may emerge in the first three months of the pregnancy and yet we have this commitment to reduce maternal mortality. There are girls who were in boarding schools and are struggling to decide whether they will manage the boarding school environment in their condition,”Kaziimba said during a convention of the Inter Religious Council of Uganda in Masaka City.

Speaking on Wednesday, President Museveni said government would meet religious leaders to hear their side but also cabinet would later meet and come out with a view on the matter.

“I will discuss with cabinet first but what I will not accept is condemning the child because she got pregnant and that shouldn’t go back to school. We shall talk with Bishops to hear their views. For going back to school, they will go back. If old people in 40s and 50s can go back, why can’t children return to school,” Museveni said.