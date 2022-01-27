Celebrated comedienne and entertainer Anne Kansiime, on Thursday morning, woke up to bad news following the death of her father, Chris Kubiryaba.

The death of Kubiryaba was confirmed by recording artist and also Kansiime’s younger sister, Angella Nyonyozi alias Shine Omukiga.

“Rest in peace my father and friend. I will miss you so so much Mzee. Send my love to mom.” Nyonyozi posted on Facebook.

The death of Kansiime’s father comes barely a year after she lost her mother who was buried in June last year.

Many including Kansiime’s fellow comedians and entertainers have since taken to social media to commiserate with the comediene.

Fun Factory comedian, Herbert Segujja, alias Teacher Mpamiire posted, “We have been hit by a tragedy. Kansiime Anne / Entertainer has lost her Dad. May his soul Rest In Peace,”

“With deep sadness, I announce the death of our sister Anne Kansiime’s dad. The late Chris Kubiryaba has gone to be with the Lord this m . Rest In Peace Dad. We will miss your warm heart and funny jokes always. Take heart Anne, Shine Omukiga, Taremwa Anold, Allen, Apollo..” Comedian Hannington Bugingo wrote on Facebook.