The leader of the National Unity Platform(NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said it is unfortunate that the regime has not fulfilled its promise to Ugandans when it promised to institute democracy and abide by the rule of law shortly after taking over the country in 1986.

Uganda celebrated 36 years on January 26 since NRM took power.

Kyagulanyi comments followed the rearrest of critical writer, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija who was allegedly “kidnapped” at Kitalya prison and whisked away in a tinted double-cabin pick up, moments after he was granted bail. Kakwenza was subsequently released yesterday.

Kyagulanyi said: “The NRA regime will be celebrating the day they took over our country with the gun, promising democracy and rule of law. We must all realize the crisis our nation is in and decide, once and for all, to free ourselves from the rebels.”

Yesterday, Police in Nakaseke district foiled a memorial service organised by members of NUP to pray for those killed during the 1981-86 NRA bush war.

The service was due to be held at Kikamulo Sub-County headquarters near a monument constructed in memory of the freedom fighters but security officers blocked the road to the venue.

“While NRA leaders gathered to celebrate 36 years of plunder and destruction, our leaders decided to gather and remember those who died in the name of a struggle for freedom and democracy. The regime has since moved on and some of the skulls are buried in open graves with no one even caring to respect them even in death,” said Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi said the continuous humiliation of their supporters by the “dictatorship” will come to an end as soon as possible ,calling upon Ugandans to be patient.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Uganda was plagued by insecurity and poverty due to the bad governance. The generations that lived through those years do not ask to be liberated from what, but rather understand the concept of liberation because of how they experienced the dark times.