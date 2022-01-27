The leader of the Peoples Front for Transition (PFT) has launched the national mobilisation and coordination team with express instructions to immediately begin recruiting and mobilising the population for civil resistance.

The team is composed of leaders from all the regions of Uganda.

According to the PFT leadership, the focus will be put on explaining the crisis in the education and health sectors, mismanagement of Covid-19 and its impact on people’s livelihoods, mismanagement of public funds, post Covid-19.

They will focus on recovery plan, bankruptcy of local governments, intensified state sponsored violence, human rights violations and insecurity, wastage of public funds on UPDF incursion into DRC among others.

Speaking to the media during a news conference, the leader of PFT, Dr. Kizza Besigye said they no longer want to be vocal on every small issue that comes up such as the fuel crisis because there are bigger issues that need to be dealt with in the country.

“The situation is not good at all. We need to work together to solve the problems the country is facing. We need to liberate our country. We shall not speak much this time round. We want our actions to speak louder than words if we have to liberate Uganda from captivity,” he said.

Besigye revealed that his pressure group has written to the National Unity Platform (NUP) which is led by Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and the Alliance for National Transformation led by Mugisha Muntu to join the cause of liberating Uganda.

“We need to really work together for the action and for that reason we have actually written formally to our colleagues in the leadership of National Unity Platform to update them on what is going on and to propose that we now have a meeting with them to discuss how we can act together in the join action,” he said.

NUP, the party with the highest number of elected leaders in the opposition, last year declared that they would not be joining PFT.

However, David Lewis Rubongoya, the party’s spokesperson admitted that they had been consulted before the Front was announced but they resolved not to join it.

Rubongoya didn’t give any reasons why the party and its President were not joining, adding that they will support any group that is fighting for change in Uganda.