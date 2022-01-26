The US Ambassador to Uganda Natalie E. Brown has expressed concern about the re-arrest of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

Ambassador to Uganda Natalie E. Brown has consequently called upon government to respect the rule of law and democracy.

The critical writer, Kakwenza was allegedly “kidnapped” at Kitalya prison and whisked away in a tinted double-cabin pick up, moments after he was granted bail on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the US Ambassador expressed concern and said that such acts do not happen in democractic societies.

“The USA is deeply concerned by reports that Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has again been detained by Ugandan security services following court ordered release on bail. In democratic societies, rule of law and judicial independence must be respected, especially by security agencies,” the ambassador said in a tweet.

Natalie called for the immediate release of Kakwenza as per the magistrate’s order.

She said that the US is closely monitoring actions by specific individuals who are undermining the rule of law and democracy in the country.

A number of civil society organisations and members if the public have also criticised the manner in which Kakwenza was re-arrested and called for his immediate release.

Kakwenza was arrested on December 28, 2021 from his home in Kisaasi over offensive communication for his tweets on December 24, 2021.

Kakwenza’s tweets were said to have offended President Museveni and his son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Commander Land Forces.