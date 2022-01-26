The UPDF has received 500 tree seedlings from Million Trees International Organisation with the aim to improve on forest cover. The donation was handed to the Chief of Civil Military Cooperation Brig Gen Emmanuel Rwashande.

The donation, comprising mangoes, oranges and guava tree – seedlings are a corporate social responsibility for Million Trees Company to UPDF in commemorations of the 41st Tarehe Sita Anniversary.

Rwashande commended the organisation for preserving the environment, adding that the donated fruit seedlings will boost both the health and environment in the Elgon region.

Dr. Gibril Owomugisha on behalf of Million Trees International Organisation noted that they intend to double forest cover from the current 12.4 percent.

He said that such projects provide peace dividends to communities.

This year’s symbolic Tarehe Sita Anniversary activities that include minor civil works and sanitation activities will be held in the Elgon Region.

The handover of seedlings at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters was also witnessed by representatives from the UPDF Chieftaincy of Political Commissariat, Defence Spokesperson and others from Million Trees International Organization.