StarTimes Uganda Premier League side Bright Stars have reappointed Paul Kiwanuka as their head coach, replacing Simon Peter Mugerwa.

Mugerwa has been in charge of the club on interim basis since November 2021, and will now step down to work as assistant coach under Kiwanuka.

Kiwanuka has signed a one-year contract with the club and was presented to the players and the rest of the coaching staff on Tuesday afternoon.

Kiwanuka returns to the post he held in 2019-2020 which he left following his appointment at Vipers SC to work under Fred Kajoba at the start of the 2020/21 season.

Bright Stars have moved decisively to resurrect their season, and Kiwanuka’s return to the club comes a day after they laboured against third division club Free Stars in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Bright Stars were a goal down for over 80 minutes against the minnows with Nelson Ssenkatuka levelling late on before they prevailed 7-6 on penalties.

It has been a dramatic fall for the club who achieved their highest league position last season, with a fifth-place finish under Baker Mbowa.

Mbowa was sacked four games into the season and replaced by Mugerwa who has managed only two victories in 10 games he has been in charge.

With Bright Stars in 14th position, two points away from safety, Kiwanuka’s immediate task will be to ensure safety for the club.

A task that may not be unattainable especially with Kiwanuka the architect of a similar survival mission in his previous stint in charge.

Kiwanuka was also part of the coaching staff under Kajoba that led Bright Stars to the Stanbic Uganda Cup final in 2019. His first game in charge will be at home against URA SC on February 1.