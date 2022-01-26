Writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has finally been released, his lawyer Eron Kiiza has confirmed.

In a statement, Eron Kiiza said that his client and friend had finally been realised on Wednesday morning, and he is currently seeking medication.

“Praying for the quick recovery of my friend Kakwenza Rukirabashaija who was released today morning by the military. He is seeking medication and not yet ready for media and public attention.

Thank you all for demanding and working for his release from torturous and illegal – mostly military detention since 28/12/2022,” Kiiza said in a statement.

Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura also said in a tweet that she had talked to Kakwenza’s wife who confirmed that the award winning novelist had been dumped at his gate, in their Iganga home.

“I have confirmed from Kakwenza’s wife that Kakwenza was dumped at his gate in Iganga in the wee hours of the morning, Kakwenza is unwell and currently receiving medication. Thank you all for your efforts. Aluta continua,” Nyanjura said.

Kakwenza had been “kidnapped” at Kitalya prison and whisked away in a tinted double-cabin pick up, moments after he was granted bail on Tuesday.

The re-arrest had sparked off an uproar on social media, with the European Union and United States Ambassador to Uganda Natalie E. Brown, joining voices that called for his immediate release.

The US Mission to Uganda said that security should respect the rule of law and release Kakwenza’s per magistrate’s ruling.

The ambassador added that, “We also continue to monitor closely actions by individuals to undermine rule of law and democracy in Uganda.”