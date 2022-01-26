The permanent secretary, Ramathan Ggoobi, has said 11 local government and 81 central government votes have not submitted their first quarter performance reports

Ggoobi made the remarks while briefing the media on the quarter three expenditure releases for FY 2021/22 and the cumulative budget releases for the 3 quarters.

Ggoobi said accounting officers were expected to submit their accounting warrants by January, 7 2022 therefore, those that have not submitted their warrants shall be personally liable for delayed public service delivery including failure to pay salaries by the 28th of every month.

He urged accounting officers to ensure that they pay wages, salaries, pensions and gratuity by 28th of every month.

He stated all accounting officers must prioritize payment of service providers on time and clearance of domestic arrears to avoid further accumulation of arrears.

“Accounting Officers must also ensure timely submission of performance accountability reports. There should be a display of the payrolls for salaries and monthly pension on government institutions’ notice boards every month, ”he said.

Releases for quarter three is Shs 5.3 trillion (23.4%) of approved budget and cumulative release of shs17.7 trillion billion (77.7%) for 3 Qtrs.

Cumulative release including debt repayment, external financing and local revenue amounts to shs 36,489.08 billion which is 81.5% of the total budget.

The total approved budget for the financial year 2021/22 is shs44.779 trillion.

He explained that quarter three expenditure limits were prioritised taking into consideration among others the cabinet decision to prioritise Health and Social Protection, Security and Presidency, Agriculture and Industry, Governance, URA, Judiciary, Legislation, Electoral Commission and Missions Abroad.

With regards to Local revenue, effective 2021/22, Ggoobi said the government decided to release local revenue for local government votes as and when they remit to collections to the consolidated fund.

“We have noted that some local governments have collected beyond their approved budgets and requested for supplementary funding, which will be consolidated and submitted to Parliament for appropriation,” he said.

In this third quarter, Ggoobi said no funds have been released for the parish development model pending guidelines from the ministry of Local Government, creation of enterprise groups and recruitment of Parish Chiefs among others.

“The ministry of Local Government should therefore fast track the implementation guidelines of Parish development Model and Local Governments should in turn finalise the recruitment of Parish Chief before PDM funds can be released,”he said.