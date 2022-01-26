President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Brig Henry Isoke as the new head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to replace Col Edith Nakalema.

Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Faruk Kirunda confirmed the development.

“H.E the President has appointed Brig. Gen. Isoke Henry as the new head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit replacing Col. Nakalema who is on a course. Congs, Gen. Isoke,”Kirunda said in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

Brig Isoke replaces Col Nakalema who has gone for a one-year course at the National Defence College in Buikwe.

Brig Isoke has previously been the head of the counter intelligence unit at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI), the intelligence army of the UPDF.

He previously served as the head of the peace operations department at the East African Standby Force, a regional mechanism to provide capability for rapid deployment of forces to carry out preventive deployment, rapid intervention, peace support/stability operations and peace enforcement and consists of the military, Police and civilian components.