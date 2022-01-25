Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has warned that starting next week, they will organise Ugandans to demonstrate if fuel prices do not normalise.

The warning was issued by party president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, who was addressing journalists, at the FDC party head offices in Najjanakumbi.

Amuriat said that the fuel prices have distorted people’s budgets and incomes and as FDC, they can not just look on.

“This again is to warn the regime that if fuel prices do not normalise by end of this week, we will organise citizens to demonstrate starting next week,” Amuriat said.

Amuriat said that fuel prices have remained “prohibitive” for nearly a month now, with the price of petrol shooting from shs 3800 to shs 6000 a litre, and despite government promises, this has only changed a little.

According to the FDC president, this crisis is self-induced, due to avoidable government mistakes and unsustainable Covid-19 measures.

“We told the country that Museveni and his agents are treating Covid-19 as a very big enterprise. Compulsory testing against people already tested elsewhere has been turned into a lucrative business. It is no longer done for health but for money,” Amuriat added.

Last week, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said that government efforts had yielded results, and that the fuel prices would start to fall soon.

Nabbanja asked Ugandans to boycott fuel stations that are still selling fuel above shs 5000 because “it is not necessary.”

Different members of the civil society have also urged government to do more in addressing the fuel crisis in the country.