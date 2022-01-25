Controversial lawyer Male Mabirizi has written to the Ministry of Works and Transport asking them to avail him with a copy of President Museveni’s driving permit.

In a January, 24, 2022 request, Mabirizi wrote to the ministry’s Permanent Secretary asking that a copy of the president’s valid driving licence be provided to him.

“I address you in my capacity as a civically active Ugandan with a citizenry duty under Article(1)(d) of the Constitution to protect and preserve public property and with an inherent fundamental human right under Article 41 of the Uganda 1995 Constitution and section 5 of the Access to Information Act 2005 to access information in possession of public officers,” Mabirizi wrote.

According to the lawyer, he has on several occasions seen Museveni drive government vehicles yet he is “disqualified from obtaining a driving licence” given the likely impairment on his vision caused by his old age.

The lawyer says if Museveni has a valid driving licence, he has committed a crime under section 58 (1) of the Traffic and Road Safety Act which states that a person disqualified from getting a driving permit and is found with one commits an offence.

“If he has no licence, then he committed an offence contrary to section 35(1) of the Traffic and Road Safety Act which states that a person shall not drive any class of motor vehicle unless he or she is in possession of a copy of valid driving licence in respect of that vehicle punishable by six months imprisonment,”Mabirizi says.

The controversial lawyer says by requesting for Museveni’s driving licence, he intends to institute criminal proceedings against him for driving sensitive government vehicles illegally.

“I need to remind you that the law gives you a maximum of 21 days to respond, failure of which may lead to separate criminal prosecution against yourself for concealing a record,” Mabirizi warned the Ministry of Works Permanent Secretary.

Recently, Mabirizi dragged National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi to court for fraudulently obtaining a driving licence.