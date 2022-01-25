President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Maj Tom Magambo who has been in the Internal Security Organisations(ISO) as the new police Criminal Investigations Director.

“President Museveni has promoted Private Tom Magambo to the rank of Major and appointed him Director Criminal Investigations of the Uganda Police Force,” the acting UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu said in a statement.

Magambo has been serving as the coordinator of the Eastern Africa Fusion and Liaison Unit (EA-FLU), a regional intelligence gathering centre based in Entebbe.

The centre’s mandate is to support and facilitate regional cooperation initiatives to curb terrorism and other transnational threats posed by organized criminals and has 10 countries that subscribe to it including Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Tanzania.

Maj Magambo now replaces AIGP Grace Akullo who has since been rumoured to be sick and un able to perform her duties for a very long time.

By being promoted to the rank of Major, Magambo who has been a private has skipped nine ranks( Lance Corporal, Corporal, Sergeant, Staff Sergeant, Warrant Officer I, Warrant Officer II , Second Lieutenant, Lieutenant and Captain).

He now becomes the sixth serving UPDF officer deployed by President Museveni in the police.

Others are Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi appointed today as the Deputy Inspector General of Police to replace, Lt Gen Paul Lokech who died last year, Brig Sserunjogi Ddamulira(Police Crime Intelligence Director),Col. Jesse Kamunanwire (Police Director for Human Resource Administration), Brig Geoffrey Golooba(police Director for Human Resource Development and Training) and Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba(police’s Chief of Joint Security).