President Yoweri Museveni has reappointed Dr.Johnson Byabashaija as the Commissioner General of Prisons for another two year term.

The Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Faruk Kirunda confirmed the development.

“The President has renewed the contract of the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija,”Kirunda tweeted on Tuesday evening.

The Uganda Public Service Standing Orders (2010) stipulate that after clocking the mandatory age of 60, one may be employed on contract terms and that the duration of service will be two years unless otherwise specified by the appointing authority.

In 2020, President Museveni reappointed Dr.Byabashaija in the same position for a period of two years that elapsed this year prompting the appointing to further retain his faith in him.

President Museveni recently hailed Dr.Byabashaija for transforming prisons which he said has a bright future.

“I want to thank prisons because I don’t hear much trouble there. It seems the discipline is quite high and I congratulate you on that,” Museveni said.

“I am glad with the doctrine of the prisons where every step is preceded by a course and promotional exams. With discipline, good health and promotional exams, nothing will stop you.”

The president told the officers they have got a rare chance to join Uganda Prisons Service and that they will enjoy the institution more with an improved public service that will ensure salaries for all public servants are increased.

Dr.Byabashaija recently said he wants to oversee a transition in the Uganda Prisons .

Dr.Byabashaija who joined the Uganda Prisons Services in 1983 and became the Commissioner General in 2005 said he is not yet satisfied that the 1990s generation can ably take over the mantle and says he needs the two year term to mentor them.

“I am not satisfied (that they are ready). It is what I am going to do in the next two years to make sure they are ready.”