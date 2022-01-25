President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police.

“H.E President Kaguta Museveni has appointed Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Kasigazi as Deputy Inspector General of Police, ” Faruk Kirunda, the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary said on Tuesday evening.

Prior to his appointment as Deputy police chief, Maj Gen Katsigazi has been serving as the Deputy Commander of the UPDF Air Force , a position he assumed in January 2020 taking over from Maj Gen Gavas Mugyenyi.

Maj Gen Katsigazi had earlier served as the Defence Liaison Officer at the East African Community headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania and Commander of the Motorized Infantry Brigade among other deployments.

Maj Gen Katsigazi replaces Lt Gen Paul Lokech who died of a blood clot in August last year having been in the position for only eight months.

By being appointed as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police, Katsigazi will now relieve Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba who was in November appointed to be in charge of the office in an acting capacity in a bid to avoid having a vacuum.

By appointing Maj Gen Katsigazi, President Museveni has once again ensured the position is taken by a serving officer in the UPDF to take charge of affairs of the Police Force as Deputy IGP.

He first appointed Maj Gen Muzeeyi Sabiiti in the position and in November 2020 replaced him with Maj Gen Paul Lokech, also known as the Lion of Mogadishu.