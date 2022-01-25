Critical writer, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was allegedly “kidnapped” at Kitalya prison and whisked away in a tinted double-cabin pick up, moments after he was granted bail.

This was revealed in a hysterical tweet by the Kampala Capital City Authority Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura.

“A double cabin tinted, numberless car has kidnapped Kakwenza Rukirabashaija from Kityala Prison!” she said.

“Comrade Kakwenza has been kidnapped from Kitalya Prison and taken in a Double Cabin Pick Up with covered number plates.”

Earlier, Nyanjura said Kakwenza’s bail had become a complicated matter after he failed to deposit his passport, which is said to be at his residence in Iganga.

“The chief magistrate says he can’t sign the release order unless Kakwenza’s passport is deposited in court since that was one of the key bail conditions. Kakwenza’s wife has to rush to Iganga, hopefully she finds the passport, hopefully she gets back finds the magistrate,” Nyanjura reported.

Kakwenza had been released on a Shs500,000 cash bail and a non cash bail of Shs10m for his sureties.

Kakwenza was arrested on December 28, 2021 from his home in Kisaasi over offensive communication for his tweets on December 24, 2021 that were said to have offended President Museveni and his son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Commander Land Forces.