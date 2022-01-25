Police in Jinja have arrested two UPDF soldiers attached to Gaddafi Barracks for allegedly masterminding criminality in and around Jinja City

The two soldiers, names withheld are in custody at Nalufenya Police Station on alleged links to a spate of armed robberies that had been happening in and around Jinja City.

Our reliable sources in security say tension has been high between the senior cops and their UPDF counterparts over the arrest of the soldiers. The army wants the soldiers to be released immediately and unconditionally, which police has rejected.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson James Mubi confirmed the arrest of the two soldiers but declined to divulge more details.

“Wait until they appear in court that is when you will get more details,” said Mubi.

On December 23, a security guard at GP fuel station in Jinja town was shot dead by armed men.

Sources told us that police sniffer dogs traced the criminals and led police up to Gaddafi garrison but the investigations were futile. But later, police managed to nab the suspects.