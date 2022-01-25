The Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperative, Francis Mwebesa has declared 195 new standards compulsory.

The minister said this is in accordance with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) Act Cap 327, Section 18 (1) (a) and on recommendation of the National Standards Council (NSC).

Out of the new 195 standards declared compulsory; 78 are in the chemicals and consumer products sector, 41 are in the engineering sector, 42 are in the Food and Agricultural Sector and 34 are in the Management and Services sector.

Compulsory standards refer to standards for products that directly affect the human and animal health and safety, provide quality requirements for products and services, affect the environment and compliance is a must.

These include standards for food products, cosmetics, textiles, children’s toys, furniture, farm tools, engine oils and others.

Some of the new standards declared compulsory include foam mattress standards, essential oils standards, Apiculture and Apiculture products standards, Mascara (cosmetics) standards, and others.

20 national standards have also been amended to meet the current trade demands.

These include; disposable sanitary towels standards, knitted Polyester fabrics and others.

A standard is a document that contains rules, guidelines or characteristics of a given product.

Standards are important because they guide the user on the required and appropriate designs of products, services and systems.