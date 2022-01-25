Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga was warned boda boda riders to plan their movements early and be off the roads by 7pm.

Enanga said that police will make sure that the restrictions on boda boda movements as announced by President Museveni, are followed to the dot.

The police spokesperson made these remarks while addressing journalists during the police weekly presser in Naguru, on Monday.

“The restriction on boda bodas is still on. We shall be enforcing at 7:00 pm,” Enanga said.

Enanga also urged revellers to ensure that they have means to return home after their merrymaking, because there will not be boda boda’s to take them home until 5:30 am in the morning.

“Ensure you have means if you are going to a club. To boda bodas and those who use them, you are reminded that the curfew on boda boda is still on,” he added.

President Museveni in his address on December 31, 2021 opened all the sectors of the economy that were still under lockdown, save for boda bodas.

In his words, the President said that the operation of boda boda’s is still “complicated” and therefore there is need to restrict their movements, especially at night because they are not only a Covid-19 problem, but also a security threat.

Speaking from his Nakasero residence over the weekend, the President reiterated that boda boda’s will not be allowed to operate beyond 7:00 pm until further notice.

Enanga, in his statement on Monday stressed that boda boda riders should not try to work beyond their stipulated time because police will not let that happen.

Enanga also urged the public to be cautious, and follow all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while going about their business.