The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr.Johnson Byabashaija has announced the promotion of 65 senior Uganda Prisons Services officers to various ranks but also re-designated six directors to the rank of Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons.

According to the promotions announced on January, 24, six officers have been promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Prisons whereas two others have been elevated to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Prisons.

The promotions have also seen 11 officers moved to the rank of Senior Superintendent of Prisons whereas 38 officers have been promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Prisons.

Among those promoted to this rank include Juliet Najjuma who is in charge of Kigo Women Prison, Robinah Nakinalwa, Ambrose Tugume and Geoffrey Byaruhanga among others.

Dr.Byabashaija has also promoted five officers to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Prisons.

Re-designated

According to the communication by Dr.Byabashaija, six directors have been re-designated to the rank of Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons and these include Katungye Moses Bwijuka, Nsalasatta David Ssekabembe, Akena Samuel, Muhumuza Eli, Kakungulu Moses Wagabaza and Ahimbisibwe Asiimwe David.

Speaking to Nile Post in 2020, Dr.Byabashaija said the Uganda Prisons Service has started on the professionalization journey that he said wants to see completed.

He said unlike the past, prisons officers get promotion after doing additional courses, other than the normal training in school.

“For junior officers, there is a Junior Non-Commissioned Officers’ course, Senior Non-Commissioned Officers’ course and Junior Command Course; for the seniors, we are doing the senior leadership course in Kyankwanzi, the intermediate course( together with police in Bwebajja) and the senior command course(Bwebajja),”Byabashaija said.

“I want the core members like Senior Superintendents of the Prisons, Superintendents and Assistant Senior Superintendents to get access to those courses.”