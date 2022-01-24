President Museveni has reiterated that his address made on New Year’s Eve is binding, adding that nothing changes in relation to opening the night economy two weeks later (today).

Museveni made the comments at his residence in Nakasero over the weekend.

“No, nothing changes, just like I communicated earlier, whatever I said still stands (Bars can open),” Museveni said.

During his address on the 31st December 2021, Museveni said that the night economy including bars and discotheques can re-open for the people two weeks after the schools resume on January 10th.

The two weeks elapsed yesterday Sunday, blowing the bars open.

The president however insists that Boda Boda’s will not be allowed to operate beyond 7:00 pm. He instead says the committee and himself will review the terms and communicate accordingly.

“My Boda Boda people I had asked that they stop at 7:00 pm but I have seen them protesting in different ways and on media platforms. However, I have asked the committee to look into their matter,” he said.

Museveni said that the committee based mostly on the security perspective rather than the health perspective to stop Boda Boda’s at 7:00 pm.

“I have asked them to leave the security and look at other perspectives, they will review it and communicate. Meanwhile, the rest should continue as per my initial address,” Museveni added.