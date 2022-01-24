Victoria University has today launched a partnership with MTN Uganda which will see 10 scholarships awarded to creative and innovative youngsters across the country.

Through this partnership, MTN Pulse and the university will provide five full and five partial scholarships to Pulsers to commence studies in the university’s March intake.

The scholarships target the creative and innovative teens with transformational ideas that can be developed and implemented to solve society’s problems and positively impact society.

Through this partnership, both Victoria University and MTN Uganda are giving an opportunity to creative and innovative youth in the country to bring their transformational ideas to life and become society’s change agents.

Victoria University will have two intakes; the first in March and another in September .

Every semester the university said it will welcome everyone who is creative and innovative.

The partnership between the two seeks to enable teens attain further education for a prosperous future.

Dr Lawrence Muganga the Vice Chancellor Victoria University said the university is unique with outstanding education models that help students acquire and create knowledge through experiential learning.

“When you go to Victoria University, you are assured that you will graduate with 2-3 years’ experience and you also have an opportunity to be accorded a job placement through our partner organisations within and out of the country,” he said.

He added: “We are the only university in East Africa that is implementing an experiential learning model through our work integrated learning program; the priority of this program is to make sure that every student of the university is placed in a real job to gain real experience needed in the labor market.”