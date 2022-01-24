The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr.Johnson Byabshaija has join the list of friends, colleagues and government officials to pay tribute to the deceased Bank of Uganda, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile.

Mutebile died on Sunday morning from Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted in December.

In his tribute, Dr.Byabashaija said he first faced Mutebile in 1992 when the Uganda Development Bank advertised for supply of 120,000 day old layer chicks to be given to farmers that he(Byabashaija) thought was an opportunity for seizure by Kigo Prison Farm that he headed.

“This would give us the much-needed capital to expand on the poultry hatchery project. I decided to seek advice from the Commissioner General of Prisons and gave me a go ahead,”Byabashaija narrated.

He said that he proceeded to the Uganda Development Bank to seal the deal but was told by the then Director of Finance, Syda Bumba that since Kigo Prison Fund was not a business entity, it was risky giving them the deal to supply chicks.

Byabashaija was then ushered into Mutebile’s office who then the Secretary to the Treasury.

“I explained to him the capabilities of Kigo Prisons hatchery to supply the 120,000 -day old layer chicks to UDB. I went ahead to place my request for indemnity from him and he was in the meantime nodding his head to what I was saying but with a stern gaze at me,”Byabashaija said.

The Commissioner General of Prisons says that later, Mutebile told him the deal could not be given to them for fear of not pulling it off.

“I was stunned. I tried to convince him but in vain. He was very astute in his submission. I gave up and went back to Kigo licking my lips. May his soul rest in peace.”