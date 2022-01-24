Police have warned that despite the night economy reopening today, members of the public ought to continue adhering to Covid Standard Operating Procedures.

The night economy including bars has officially reopened today after being closed for over two years in a bid to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said many tend to disregard Covid SOPs after the easing of the lockdown but insisted that it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure they keep safe.

“We should adhere to health protocols to reduce the spread of the virus. You need to observe caution by reopening in the safest way possible,”Enanga said.

He warned that despite the full reopening of the economy, the virus is still around and a number of new Covid infections are still being registered in the country.

“Enjoy the night life but as the President said, there are chances of closing again if cases surge. The ball is now in your hands to ensure SOPs are adhered to.”

According to the police spokesperson, bars and entertainment places should have hand sanitizing points, well ventilated facilities and cleaning of places as well as having trained attendants to ensure the public adheres to SOPs.

Safety

The police spokesperson also reiterated the need for members of the public to be on the lookout for suspicious characters whom he said might be a security risk.

Enanga explained that the terror threat is still around, noting that it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure they are safe.

“Be vigilant and cautious as you go about your activities because some of these places are soft targets for terrorists,” he said, reminding the country of last year’s blasts at a pork eating point in Komamboga and the twin blasts at the Central Police Station and along Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala.

Boda bodas

Enanga however noted that whereas the curfew had been lifted for other sectors of the economy, the same still stands for boda boda riders.

He said this had been moved up slightly from 6pm to 7pm but said police will be carrying out operations to crack down on riders who violate the 7pm curfew.