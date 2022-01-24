Police have arrested at least 51 people who were attending a function at which Rev Charles Oode Okunya was set to consecrate himself as the Bishop of Kumi Diocese.

Rev. Okunya was in November 2020 consecrated as the Bishop of Kumi by the House of Bishops in the Church of Uganda but was nullified after the Church found out that he had falsified his age to be able to elected Bishop.

Consequently, Okunya petitioned court challenging the nullification of his election by the High Court dismissed his petitioned.

Consequently, Bishop Charles Odurkami was appointed by the leadership of the Anglican Church as the caretaker of Kumi Diocese.

However, over the weekend, Okunya organized a function in which he was to consecrate himself as the Bishop of Kumi Diocese but Police intervened as dispersed the crowd.

According to Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, after being informed by the leadership of the Anglican Church, they swung into action to stop the illegal consecration.

“A total of 51 persons including those found at St. Philip church where the consecration was going to happen and those found on vehicles travelling for the function were arrested. They are to be charged with threatening violence and criminal trespass,”Enanga said.

The Police spokesperson warned Rev. Okunya against creating divisions in the members of the Anglican Church , noting they will not allow the illegal consecration.