The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said the life of Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile and work proves that Uganda is blessed with some of the most excellent professionals, who unfortunately work with a corrupt, inefficient government.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks shortly after the news broke of the passing of Mutebile who has been the longest-serving governor in the history of the Bank of Uganda.

Mutebile, who has been struggling with ill health for some time, passed on Sunday morning at Nairobi Hospital in Kenya.

Kyagulanyi described Mutebile as a distinguished economist who served Uganda in different capacities before rising to the position of Governor, Bank of Uganda.

Despite some of its notable achievements under his tenure, Kyagulanyi noted that the Central Bank has not been spared of regime interference with public institutions.

“We for example recall Prof. Mutebile publicly speaking of how he was misled by the regime to fund the 2011 elections! We also recall the scandals that rocked the Bank of Uganda in recent years, leading to loss of billions of taxpayers’ money,” said Kyagulanyi in a statement.

In a situation where institutions are personalised by what he referred to as a corrupt regime, Kyagulanyi said it is difficult to avoid such scandals, regardless of the intentions and expertise of the officials leading them.

“It is very sad that Prof. Mutebile has joined the long list of prominent Ugandans who have had to breathe their last on foreign land, most frequently in Nairobi-Kenya,” he said.

He noted that there has been no serious effort to uplift the few health care facilities in the country, reason why many people who can afford will board a flight for better treatment abroad.

Anita Among, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament described Mutebile as the great icon of Uganda’s economic journey as a country, a banking genius and a patriot.

“We shall hold onto his legacy of dedication to the service of his country,” she wrote.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda said that the country is grateful for the great contribution Mutebile made by guiding the economy, private sector development, academia, student and youth leadership in his earlier years.