The family of the late Shadia Najjuko, 31 has dragged government and ABS Consulting group, a labour export company to court over her unclear death and burial in Saudi Arabia.

Najjuko who was externalized by ABS Consulting Group Ltd, a company duly authorized and licensed by the Ministry of Labour, Gender and Social Development to operate as a house maid in Riydh for Bajdaa Jaza Qaynan Almutai but passed on in Saudi Arabia in June 2021 and was buried in the country.

The family later asked government to ensure the deceased’s body is returned home.

Through their lawyers of Arthur Arutha Legal & Co Advocates, Najjuko’s family together with Migrant Workers’ Voice Limited have run to court accusing government, Bajdaa Jaza Qaynan and ABS Consulting group for failure to make due diligence to ensure that the deceased is protected from violations that later claimed her life and was hurriedly buried in Saudi Arabia.

“In June 2021, the deceased while at Bajdaa’s custody died due to his acts or omissions and never repatriated the deceased’s remains to Uganda,” the court documents say.

The recruitment company is accused of breaching her duty and the law when they negligently or otherwise declined and failed to secure the return of the deceased following the lapse of her employment period.

The family says whereas government who is charged with protecting life and property, it never took steps to protect the deceased’s life or to secure the repatriation of the said remains.

“The third defendant as a recruitment company was charged with ensuring the employer faithfully complied with obligations under the employment contract and thus liable for any and all violations of the said contract.”

The family also faults the recruitment company for failure to ensure the deceased’s remuneration was remitted.

Article 3 of the agreement executed on December, 27, 2017 between the Ministry of Gender in Uganda and the Ministry of Gender in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, enjoins parties to protect the rights of domestic workers externalized in line with applicable laws.