Bank of Uganda governor Professor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile is dead.

Multiple sources indicate that that the long serving governor passed away at 5:30am this morning after a period of being unwell.

According to at least three family members, Mutebile died in Nairobi, Kenya, where he had been receiving medical attention in the previous days.

The news of Mutebile’s passing was further confirmed by Deputy Governor Micheal Atingi-Ego who announced that Mutebile died this morning at Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted on December 31, 2021, after he collapsed due to complications related to diabetes.

Several government officials have begun to comment on the passing of the governor with the Minister of Works General Katumba Wamala sending a condolence message to staff, workers of Bank of Uganda and family members of Mutebile.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, David Bahati also confirmed Mutebile’s death with a condolence message, “Sad news: our elder brother and great economist Prof Emmanuel Mutebile has rested. His contribution to maintaining macro-economic stability of our economy will forever be remembered. His generous heart touched many lives.”

Signs that the best known Bank of Uganda governor was in frail health were exhibited in March 2021, following a long stint of absence due to sickness.

A weak Mutebile, supported by aides on both ends, appeared at Parliament for vetting for another term in office following 20 years at the helm of the Central Bank.

Indeed, according to Luttamaguzi Ssemakula, the MP for Nakaseke South, “The governor was physically weak but mentally very strong”.

“I tried to inquire why the president could not appoint someone new for that position given the status he is in, my colleagues told me as long as someone can serve, there is no way you can fight him,” he added.

Who is Mutebile?

The Bank of Uganda indicates that Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile served as Governor and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Uganda from 2001 to until his passing today.

A seasoned professional economist and reformer, he spearheaded the design and implementation of the Economic Reform Program that restored Uganda from the economic crises of the 1970s and 1980s to sound economic performance during his service as the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury in the ministry responsible for finance, planning, and economic development.

He worked as a consultant for multilateral and regional organizations including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of East and Central Africa, UK Department for International Development, the North South Institute in Canada, and for the governments of Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Eritrea, and Nepal.

He was a member of the High Level Panel of the UNDP for the production of the Human Development Report of the UNDP; the Management Group for overseeing the evaluation of the implementation of the Comprehensive Development Framework of the World Bank in 2001; and the High Level Panel of Eminent Persons to advise the President of the African Development Bank on the strategic future of the African Development Bank in 2006.

He held Fellowships of the World Bank Institute, and Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.

He was educated at Makerere University, Durham University, and Oxford University.

Born January 27, 1949, Mutebile passes away at the age of 72.

Details to follow